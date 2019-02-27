|
|
|
Taylor Doreen
(formerly Doughty
Nee Bellis) 17th February 2019
God looked around His garden
and He found an empty place.
He then looked down
upon this earth,
and saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you
and lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful.
He always take the best.
It broke our hearts to lose you
but you didn't go alone.
For part of us went with you,
the day God called you home.
Loving cousin of
Carole and Marion.
Treasured Aunty of Sharon,
Denise, Lee, Liam and Ryan.
R.I.P
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
