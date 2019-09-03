|
|
|
Mitchell (Jarrow) Peacefully in her sleep on
29th August 2019, aged 79 years,
Doreen (nee Blakey).
Beloved wife of the late Harold (Stewart), a loved mam of Stewart, Bryan and Michaela, mother-in-law of Sally, Hazel and Phil. A very much loved nana and great-nana.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th September at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be left following the service to Brysons Animal Shelter, Gateshead.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019