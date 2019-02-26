Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:30
Whitburn Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Cheshire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Cheshire


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Doreen Cheshire Notice
Cheshire Doreen Josephine
(Whitburn) Peacefully in hospital on
February 18th, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
devoted mam to Philip, Janice,
Thomas and Lynn,
loving mother-in-law to
Audrey and Christopher, also
a treasured nana and great-nana.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Monday 4th March
in Whitburn Methodist Church
at 1:30pm, prior to burial
within Whitburn Cemetery.
All welcome afterwards to the
Whitburn Club to continue
celebrating Doreen's life.
Flowers welcome, donations
if preferred to Epilepsy Action.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.