|
|
|
Cheshire Doreen Josephine
(Whitburn) Peacefully in hospital on
February 18th, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
devoted mam to Philip, Janice,
Thomas and Lynn,
loving mother-in-law to
Audrey and Christopher, also
a treasured nana and great-nana.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Monday 4th March
in Whitburn Methodist Church
at 1:30pm, prior to burial
within Whitburn Cemetery.
All welcome afterwards to the
Whitburn Club to continue
celebrating Doreen's life.
Flowers welcome, donations
if preferred to Epilepsy Action.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More