Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
16:15
South Shields Crematorium
Ball Doreen (Marsden,
South Shields) Died aged 92, 24th March 2019. Sadly missed by her children & partners Leonard & Denise, Christopher & Lesley and Moya & Steve. Gran to Iain, Craig, Daniel, Adam, Matthew, Madeleine, Katie & Mike and Great Gran to Daisy. Thanks to all staff at Palmersdene Care Home. Funeral at South Shields Crematorium, Wednesday 3rd April, 4.15pm. Family flowers only, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Trust,
a box will be at the service.
Enq. Co-op Funerals 0800 289120
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
