Trigg Boldon Colliery Sadly passed away on 18th
March 2019 aged 71 years, Donald.
A devoted and much loved
Husband, Dad, Brother and Uncle.
Will family and friends kindly
meet for a grave side service
in Boldon Cemetery on
Thursday 28th March at 2.15.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
the RNLI. A collection box will be provided at the Cemetery.

All enquiries to Glen Miller
Funeral Directors, Boldon.
Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
