WALKER Derek William
(Morpeth) Peacefully after a long illness on
11th March, aged 70 years, Derek. Dearly beloved son of Betty Walker. Dearly loved husband of Jeanine,
a dear father of Andrew, Charles, Katie and Rebecca, much loved grandpa to James, Sofia,
William and Joseph.
Private cremation followed
by service of thanksgiving at
St. James' Church Morpeth on Thursday 21st March at 12.00 noon.
Friends please meet at church. Family flowers only, donations in
lieu, if desired, may be sent to
St. Oswalds Hospice
c/o J W Peters Funeral Directors,
53 Bridge Street, Morpeth.
After the service the family
warmly welcome everyone to
St. James' Hall for refreshments.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
