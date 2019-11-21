Home

WADE (South Shields) Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 18th November, aged 83 years, Derek,
(South Shields legend).
Beloved husband of Joan, loving dad of Decca, Denise, Janice, Sharon, Kerry and their partners, adored granda and great granda.
Derek will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
A celebration of Derek's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 28th November
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Connections & Metastasis (bone cancer).
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
