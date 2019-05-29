Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Greyhound Inn
Calf Close
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Gardiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Gardiner

Notice Condolences

Derek Gardiner Notice
Gardiner (Jarrow) Sadly passed away on
18th May 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, aged 54 years,
Derek (Deka), is a dearly loved husband of Nicola, doting dad to Derek, Tracey, Ann-Marie, Samantha, Luke and Aine.
Beloved grandad to his grandchildren.
Funeral will be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 12.30pm, followed by a drink in his memory at The Greyhound Inn, Calf Close.
Your wings were ready
but our hearts were not.
Sleep tight, you are truly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.