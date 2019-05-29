|
Gardiner (Jarrow) Sadly passed away on
18th May 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, aged 54 years,
Derek (Deka), is a dearly loved husband of Nicola, doting dad to Derek, Tracey, Ann-Marie, Samantha, Luke and Aine.
Beloved grandad to his grandchildren.
Funeral will be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 12.30pm, followed by a drink in his memory at The Greyhound Inn, Calf Close.
Your wings were ready
but our hearts were not.
Sleep tight, you are truly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 29, 2019
