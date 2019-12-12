|
AYNSLEY Derek Passed away peacefully on
7th December 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Joan,
much loved Dad of Alison and Barbara, Father in law of Chris and Ian and a loved Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Sadly missed by all family and friends.
Could family and friends please meet for service at St Gregory's Church, South Shields on Thursday 19th December 2019, at 1.15pm, followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, split between either Stroke/Diabetes Association.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals
01914544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019