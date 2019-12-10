Home

Dennis Wanless Notice
Wanless South Shields Died suddenly on
4th December 2019, aged 77 years, Dennis. Will be greatly missed.
All our love always, Wife Hilda, Janice, Tony and family.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Charlie & Carter Foundation. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
