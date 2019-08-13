Home

Walker & Morrell Ltd (Washington)
4 West View
Washington, Co. Durham NE37 2DT
0191 416 4160
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
Dennis Ross
Ross (Jarrow) Peacefully at home on 5th August, aged 70 years. Dennis, beloved husband of Joan, devoted Dad of Darren and Lisa. Much loved Grandad of Christopher, Sam, Sophie and Lucy. Special Great Grandad of Emily. Loving brother of Thomas, David, Michael, Michelle and the late Chris and Kevin.
Also a much loved nephew of Tony.
Friends please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 20th August at 2pm. Donations to The British Lung Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors - 01914164160
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
