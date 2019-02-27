Home

5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Hudson Dennis
(Denny) Died at home after a long illness on 22nd February, 2019, aged 77 years.
A much loved husband of Ann,
a loving and devoted dad of Karen, father in law of Mark, granda of Andrew, son of Jenny and the late Alex and brother of Audrey.
For funeral service could family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 4th March 2019 at 9.45 a.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals Tel 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
