Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
09:15
St Bede's Church
Jarrow
Burial
Following Services
Jarrow Cemetery
Dennis Graham Notice
Graham Mrs Veronica Graham and family wish to announce the passing
of her beloved son, Dennis Alan,
who sadly passed away on
Saturday 6th July 2019,
aged 52 years.
Loving father to Christian,
Alexander and Francesca, grandad to Zachary, beloved brother to Stephen, David and sister Sharon.
Brother-in-law to Maureen
and uncle to Anthony.
But there is one special person who will be waiting for you my Son and that will be your loving dad.
Requiem Mass to take place on Thursday 25th July at 9.15am at
St Bede's Church, Jarrow, followed by burial in Jarrow Cemetery.
Rest in peace
xxxxx
For all eternity
"Love, light and peace."
Published in Shields Gazette on July 18, 2019
