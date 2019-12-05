Home

Tyrie (West Boldon) The family of the late Deborah Tyrie, wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and South Tyneside District Hospital Nurses and Staff of ward 6 for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also cards, floral tributes received and donations to Macmillan Cancer Support, Len Oglivie of Boldon Independent Methodist Church for a lovely Service and to all the staff
at Co-op Funeral Care, Boldon.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
