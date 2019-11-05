|
|
|
Tyrie Deborah Sarah
(Nee Pigford) Peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 31st 2019 aged 54 years. Loving Mam of Nick and Yasmine, much loved daughter of Margaret, cherished sister of Nigel and Pauline and Jill and loved Auntie of Laura. Family and friends please meet for service in Boldon Independent Methodist Church , Boldon Colliery on Tuesday November 12th 2019 at 9.45am, followed by interment in
Boldon Cemetery at 10.30am. Deborah would like everybody to wear bright colours and celebrate her life. Flowers are welcome, donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer support, a donation box will be provided
after the service.
Will be loved and remembered always xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019