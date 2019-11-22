|
|
|
Masterson Boldon Colliery Sadly passed away at home
surrounded by her loving family
on 18th November 2019,
aged 54 years,
Debbie (née Thompson).
A much loved wife of Steve.
Precious mam of Stephen and Ellie
and daughter of Margaret
and the late George.
A loving sister of Karen
and sister in law of
Ray, Alison and Dave.
Will family and friends kindly meet
for service at South Shields
Crematorium on Friday
29th November at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Nurses
and Cancer Research.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors,
Boldon, 5191645.
Debbie requested for
bright colours to be worn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019