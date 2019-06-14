|
WOOD David
(Washington) Suddenly on 10th June
aged 73 years. David,
beloved husband of Margery, dearly loved father of Gareth and Helen, loving father in law of Peter and Claire, much loved grandad of Harry, Annabelle and Francesca and also a dear twin brother of Pat.
Friends please meet for service at Holy Trinity Church Washington Village on Thursday 20 th June at 11.15am followed by cremation at Birtley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to ICU at QE Hospital by a collection in church.
Everyone is welcome to The Stella, Albany Village afterwards.
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 14, 2019
