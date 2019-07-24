Home

Stidolph The family of the late David Norman Stidolph wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the family floral tributes received and donations in lieu of flowers to Dean View Villas.
Thanks to all the staff at South Tyneside District Hospital.
Special thanks to the staff
at Dean View Villas.
Thanks to Stuart Hill for a comforting service and to David Nye, Jade Hutchinson and all the staff of Co-op Funeralcare in South Shields for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 24, 2019
