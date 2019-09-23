|
|
|
Oliver (Jarrow)
Monkton Village Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on Sunday 15th September,
David (Dave), aged 73 years.
Husband of the late Olwyn (Graham). A dearly loved dad of Mandy and Lindsey, father in law to Steven. A devoted grandad to Madeleine, William and Adam.
Will be deeply missed by all
his family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 26th September at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Alzheimer's Society can be received at the crematorium after the service.
All welcome back to the
Lord Nelson Pub in Monkton Village
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019