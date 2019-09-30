|
|
|
McCormick (Hebburn) Passed on 25th September 2019, aged 79 years.
David, cherished dad to Darren,
a dear father-in-law to Michelle
and devoted grandad to
Shane, Ashleigh and Sarah.
Funeral Service to take place on Monday 7th October in St Cuthbert's Church, Hebburn at 9.45am, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium, 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, can be left at the Church and the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow.
Tel 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019