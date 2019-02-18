Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hill

Notice Condolences

David Hill Notice
HILL (Scotch Estate Jarrow) Suddenly at home on
7th February 2019 aged 67 years,
David (Davey, Bunker).
Dearly loved son of the late David and Nancy (nee Findlay),
loved brother of Stewart and Brian, brother-in-law of Anne and Denise, uncle of Iain, Andrew, David,
Paula and the late Elizabeth and great uncle of Jacob.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Monday 25th February at 11.15am. Floral tributes may be sent to
The Co-op Funeralcare Jarrow or donations if desired to M.I.N.D.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries Tel:- 0191 4897400.
All welcome back to The Red Hackle Scotch Estate afterwards.
At Peace x
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.