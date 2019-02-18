|
|
|
HILL (Scotch Estate Jarrow) Suddenly at home on
7th February 2019 aged 67 years,
David (Davey, Bunker).
Dearly loved son of the late David and Nancy (nee Findlay),
loved brother of Stewart and Brian, brother-in-law of Anne and Denise, uncle of Iain, Andrew, David,
Paula and the late Elizabeth and great uncle of Jacob.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Monday 25th February at 11.15am. Floral tributes may be sent to
The Co-op Funeralcare Jarrow or donations if desired to M.I.N.D.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries Tel:- 0191 4897400.
All welcome back to The Red Hackle Scotch Estate afterwards.
At Peace x
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
