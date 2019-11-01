|
|
|
Blacklock David
(Blacky)
(Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on
October 25th aged 40 years.
Dave, treasured son of Sue and Graham (Whitley) dearly loved brother of Stephen, precious grandson of Gordon and
the Late Mary, also a special nephew, cousin and friend
to many who will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Friends please meet for service
at Saltwell Crematorium on Wednesday November 6th at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Multiple Sclerosis Society with a collection at the Crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019