BELL South Shields Passed away on the
8th December 2019, aged 35 years, David. A much loved son of David and Lynn, dearly loved brother of Nicola. David will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Friday
27th December 2019 at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses. Donations may be
received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
