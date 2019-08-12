Home

HOWE Jarrow Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd August 2019, aged 64 years, Dave. A much loved husband to Angela, beloved dad to Stuart and Jennifer. Loving granda to Shane, Dylan, Jayden and Sophie.
Please meet for funeral service
at St Peters Church, York Avenue, on Monday 19th August 2019
at 9.45 am, followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Connections. Donations may be received at the Church.
Dave will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4890717
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
