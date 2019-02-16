Edwards Dave In ever-loving memory of our Dad, taken from us

9 years ago on the

17th February.



Dad, thinking of you,

but that's nothing new,

we thought about you yesterday,

and the day before too,

we think about you tomorrow,

and as the years come and go,

we think about you forever,

because we love you so.

Heavenly Father hear our prayers,

guide our Dad with tender care,

love him in Heaven as we did at home,

the best Dad this world could hold.

Lonely is our house without you,

life to us is not the same,

all this world would be like Heaven,

just to have you back again.



The pain of losing you never goes away.

You have our Mam Ruth and Charlie with you now.

We love and miss you so much.

Til we all meet again.

Your ever loving and devoted daughter Sharon, Son David, Grandson and best mate Dale and Great grandson Rhys xxxx Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More