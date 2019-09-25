Home

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
14:15
West Road Crematorium
Murtha (Elswick, formerly South Shields) Passed away on the 15th September aged 82 years Daniel. Beloved Son of the late Joe and Nora (nee Duffy). Also a much loved Brother of Tony and the Late Joe, Jimmy, Maureen, Norah, Patricia and Margaret. Cremation at the West Road Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 2.15pm. Friends please meet at the Crematorium. All enquiries to R W Barrett & Son Funeral Services 379 West Road Newcastle Upon Tyne NE15 7NL Tel.0191 2410873.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
