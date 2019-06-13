|
MAIDMENT (Boldon Colliery) peacefully in hospital, on June 6th, aged 78 years, Daniel,
Ex Mayor of South Tyneside.
Beloved Husband of Pat,
much loved Dad of Lynne, Paul
and Kathryn. A dear Father in law
of Joss, also a devoted Grandad
of Chris, Nathan and Jordan,
Great Grandpop of Josh,
Zach and Alfie.
Funeral service will take place in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Boldon, on Wednesday June 19th at 1.45pm, prior to interment in Boldon Cemetery.
By request, family flowers only. Donations in lieu to
Interstitial Lung Disease Fund.
Resting in Peter Johnson Funeral, Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 13, 2019
