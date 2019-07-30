|
|
|
CAMPOS Cristobal Sadly passed away suddenly at home on
24th July 2019, aged 99 years. Devoted husband of May who passed away in 2011, father of Michael and Christopher, grandfather of David and Adam, great grandfather of Eve and Flynn. He will be sadly missed by all. Please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 2.45pm and afterwards at The Grey Horse,
East Boldon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research, a collection box will be located at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to
Peter Johnson Funeral Director
Tel 0191 3036760
Published in Shields Gazette on July 30, 2019