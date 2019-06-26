|
Cawood South Shields Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 19th June 2019 aged 84 years, Cornelius Jarvis (Neil).
A dearly loved and devoted husband of Hilda, a much loved dad of Sheryl, Colin and Michele, dear father in law of Jimmy and Duncan.
An adored granda to all his loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Please meet for Funeral Service at Harton Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 10:15am followed by interment.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 26, 2019
