Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Connie Murphy Notice
Murphy Connie Passed away on 20th July 2019,
aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of the late Wilf, mother of Dennis and the late Des, mother in law of Ben, sister of Ian, nana of Scott and wife Kirsty, and great nana of Charlotte.
Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 5th August 2019
for 10.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals Tel: 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on July 26, 2019
