Haigh Christopher Wylam (Former Dentist in Hebburn from 1970 - 2004)
Peacefully in hospital on
25th August 2019,
aged 74 years.
Christopher, beloved
husband of Jacqueline.
Loving father of Philip and Julia.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Mountsett Crematorium, Dipton on Monday 9th September
at 2.45pm and afterwards at
St Oswin Church Hall,
Wylam for 4.00pm
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Prostate Cancer UK using www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CAHaigh
and Macmillan Cancer Support using www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CAHaigh2
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019