|
|
|
Muir (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side on 26th July, aged 68 years, Christina (née Clement).
Loving mam of Annette and Wayne, dearest mother-in-law of Trevor
and Michael, adored nan of Emily.
A celebration of Christina's life
will take place at South Shields
Crematorium on Wednesday
7th August at 2:45pm.
Flowers or donations welcome
for Cancer Connections.
Christina will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals
Whiteleas Way.
Colourful clothing to be worn please.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 31, 2019