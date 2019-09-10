|
|
|
Hagemann Christian Previously of
Hebburn and Monkseaton.
After an illness, borne of humility,
Christian sadly died on
2nd September 2019,
aged 56 years.
Christian died as he lived: peacefully, with dignity and surrounded by those he loved,
and those who loved him.
Please meet for funeral service at
Whitley Bay Crematorium on
Friday 13th September at 12noon.
Sadly missed by all of his devoted
family and many loving friends.
Donations to be shared between the charity groups that Christian attended, and will be collected after the service, or can be sent to
Co-op Funeralcare, North Shields.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019