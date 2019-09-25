Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00
St. Bede's RC Church
Jarrow
Committal
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Page Charlotte Sadly passed away suddenly on September 14th, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Charles, dearly cherished mam of sons Derek, Gary and daughter-in-law Jayne, also treasured grandma
of Daniel and Stephen.
Would friends please
meet for Requiem Mass at
St. Bede's RC Church, Jarrow on Thursday 3rd October at 10am, followed by committal at
South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Brain Research UK,
a box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
