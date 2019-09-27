|
|
|
HOULSBY Cecilia (nee Robinson) Passed away peacefully in Roseway House Care Home on September 19th, aged 86 years, after a long illness. Beloved Wife of the late William, much loved Mother, Nana and Sister. A funeral service will be held at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 1.15pm and a gathering afterwards at the New Mill pub. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society,
a box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019