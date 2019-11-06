|
|
|
PRING (Jarrow) Passed away peacefully in
The White House Nursing Home, Monkton Village on 1st November 2019 aged 96 years, Catherine
(nee Duggan).
Beloved Wife of the late Douglas Glenn Pring. A very much loved Mum of Adrian and Angela.
Mother-in-law of Wendy and Colin.
A loving Sister to Maureen,
Glenn and the late Harry. Nanna to Andrea, Liam, Simon and Sarah. Great-Grandmother of Aria,
Violet and Giles.
Funeral service to be held at
St Matthews RC Church, Jarrow on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm. Catherine will rest with the Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow
where floral tributes may be sent.
All welcome afterwards to
The Lord Nelson, Monkton Village.
A special thanks to the Nurses and staff at The White House and to Father Saji at St Matthew's Church and also Sheila Joyce. RIP.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019