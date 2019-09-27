|
|
|
Hodgson Catherine
To my loving wife Catherine.
Wishing you were here today,
for even just a while -
So I could say happy birthday
and see your loving smile.
The only gifts today will be your sweet memories left behind -
Of laughter, joy and happiness
that echo on in my mind.
I will gaze upon the pictures
and think of you with love -
And hope you're doing fine
in the Heavens up above.
May Angels hold you closely
and sing you a happy song -
And I'll be sending wishes,
today and all year long.
From your loving husband
Billy x
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019