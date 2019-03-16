|
|
|
Hodgson Catherine
In memory
of our loving mother Catherine Hodgson.
We are sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings
Be careful when you open
it's full of beautiful things
Inside are a million kisses
wrapped up in a million hugs,
To say how much we miss you
and to send you all our love
We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain.
To walk with us, throughout our lives until we meet again.
From your heartbroken family,
Colin, Lorraine, Pauline, Elaine, Kevin and Billy xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More