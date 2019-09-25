|
|
|
Garrett Hebburn Peacefully on 19th September 2019, aged 88 years, Catherine,
(née Langlands).
Loving mam of George, Robert, Joseph, Josephine, Kathleen
and Theresa, a most adored
nanna and great nanna to all her grandchildren, also a dear sister. Catherine will be received into
St. Aloysius RC Church, Hebburn
on Thursday 26th September at
5.00 pm for Requiem Mass
on Friday 27th September at
10.00am followed by Cremation
at South Shields Crematorium
at 11.15am.
Catherine will be resting at
Coop Funeralcare Ellison Street Hebburn Tel 0191 4836521
Where floral tributes may be
sent or donations may be made to
Sick Pilgrims to Lourdes, a donation box will be made available
following the service.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019