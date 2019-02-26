Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:15
St Peter's Church
South Shields
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:00
St Peter's Church
South Shields
Catherine Flaxman Notice
FLAXMAN (South Shields) Peacefully in Harton Grange Care Home on 16th February 2019,
aged 93 years, Catherine
(Cath née Tyrie, formerly Harkus). Beloved Wife of the late Ernest and Reg and a much loved Aunt and great Aunt to all her Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral service will take place in
St Peter's Church, South Shields on Monday 4th March at 1.15pm followed by a celebration of Cath's life at South Shields Crematorium
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK. A donation box will be provided after the services.
All enquiries Tel Co-op Funeral Care on 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
