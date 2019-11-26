Home

WILLIAMS Boldon Colliery Peacefully at home on 20th November,
aged 76 years.
Carole (née Smith), beloved wife of Jacey (John), loving mam of Shirley, Deborah and Gillian, much loved grandma of Scott, Sarah and Faye and their partners
Samantha, Kelvin and Simon.
Treasured great grandma of Charlie, dear mother-in-law of Trevor and Grant, also a much loved sister of Ann.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at Boldon Independent Methodist Church on Friday 6th December at 12:30pm followed by cremation at
South Shields at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers to palliative care.
A donation box will be supplied after the service.
All welcome afterwards to celebrate Mam's life at The Shack.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
