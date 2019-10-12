|
|
|
Adamson South Shields Suddenly but peacefully at home on the
6th October 2019, aged 76 years, Carole (née Frier).
Loving wife to Billy.
A dearly loved mam of
Mandy, Tanya, Paul and Acer.
Loved mother in law to Mel and Ambre. A treasured nana to Tasha. Devoted sister of Hilda, June,
Vera and Iris.
Carole will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends. Please meet at Harton Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday
16th October 2019 at 10:15am followed by interment.
All enquiries to Tynedale
Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019