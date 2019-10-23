|
West South Shields Peacefully passed away after
battling a long illness on the
15th October 2019, aged
72 years, Carol Ann.
A cherished wife of Richard,
a devoted mam of Kristian
and a loving grandma of Kyle,
Alysha-Anne and Jak.
She will be deeply missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Please meet for service at
All Saints Church Boldon Lane
on Wednesday 30th October 2019
at 11:45am, followed by committal
at South Shields Crematorium
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Macmillan
Nurses. Donations may be received
at the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019