ROBERTS Carol Ann
née Atkinson Passed away suddenly
in hospital on
Friday 24th May 2019,
aged 64 years.
Loving Wife of the
late Barry Roberts and the
much loved Mum of the
late Ashley Roberts.
Now at rest with the rest of your family.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 3.30pm, South Shields Crematorium.
At the family's request please wear a splash of colour to remember Carol's life.
Flowers to go to Peter Johnsons Funeral Directors, Whiteleas Way.
Any donations to Cancer Connections, Harton Lane.
She will be sadly missed by all her loving family.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 1, 2019
