|
|
|
Humphrey Carol Ann
(Hebburn) Passed unexpectedly on
4th October 2019, aged 59 years.
Loving fiancé to Alan, much loved mam to Ashley, mother-in-law to Chris, devoted nana to Grace and Riley. Sister to Tommy and Elizabeth and the late Sylvia, Georgie and Dennis, sister in law to Diane,
Janice, Jean and Mick. Much
loved auntie and friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 17th October at 9.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be left
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, South Shields 0191 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019