GRAHAM Carol
Washington Peacefully in St. Benedict's Hospice after a courageous fight on
22nd June, Carol (née Pretty). Dearly loved wife of Colin,
dearest Mum of Beverley and loving Grandma of Danielle. Also much loved by all her family.
Friends invited to service at Saltwell Crematorium, Gateshead on Monday 15th July at 1.00pm.
All welcome afterwards at Eslington Villa. No flowers please, but donations in lieu may be given at the service for Anthony Nolan.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 5, 2019
