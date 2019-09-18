|
Brown Hebburn Peacefully passed away after a short illness on 13th September 2019, aged 42 years, Carol (nee List).
A loving wife of Paul, a devoted mam of Christina and Dominic and a cherished daughter of Margaret and Fred. She will be deeply missed by all her loving family and friends. Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 2:45pm. Flowers welcome and donations may be received in
lieu to Cancer Connections.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019