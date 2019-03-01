|
|
|
McGURK
Calum
'Cal'
Would have been 30 today.
There's an old saying:
"That which doesn't kill you
makes you stronger."
I don't believe that.
I think the things that try to kill you make you angry and sad.
Strength comes from
the good things.
Your family, your friends,
the satisfaction of hard work.
Those are the things
that will keep you whole.
Those are the things to
hold on to when you are broken.
Happy 30th Birthday Cal.
Wherever you are hope you are enjoying a strawberry daiquiri.
Love and miss you every day,
Mam, Dad, Becca, Charl,
Dan and Anthony
xxxxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More