Donkin Bryan Passed away peacefully in hospital on June 25th, aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Zelda,
loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Would friends please meet for a funeral service at St Mark &
St Cuthbert's Church, South Shields on Tuesday 16th July at 1.15pm followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Cancer Research,
a box will be available on the day.
In a garden of happy memories
it is always summer.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 9, 2019
