Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30
St Pauls Church
Jarrow
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Cruddas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Cruddas

Notice Condolences

Brian Cruddas Notice
Cruddas Jarrow Suddenly at home on
16th February, Brian, aged 69 years. Devoted and loving husband of Linda, dear dad of Allison, Kevin,
Glenn and Donna, treasured grandad to his eight loving grandchildren. Sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Pauls Church, Jarrow, on
Tuesday 5th March at 10.30 am, prior to a committal service at
South Shields Crematorium at 11:15.
All enquiries to
R.S Johnsons & Sons, Spring Villa, Jarrow tel. 4890063
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.