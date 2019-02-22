|
|
|
Cruddas Jarrow Suddenly at home on
16th February, Brian, aged 69 years. Devoted and loving husband of Linda, dear dad of Allison, Kevin,
Glenn and Donna, treasured grandad to his eight loving grandchildren. Sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Pauls Church, Jarrow, on
Tuesday 5th March at 10.30 am, prior to a committal service at
South Shields Crematorium at 11:15.
All enquiries to
R.S Johnsons & Sons, Spring Villa, Jarrow tel. 4890063
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More